Get a Christmas gift with a difference from Reilly’s Antiques, Prosperous, auction

Don’t miss your chance to buy a Christmas gift with a real difference this Saturday when well-known Prosperous auction house Reilly’s Antiques conducts an online auction of antique furniture, fine art, jewellery and collectables.

This impressive catalogued auction starts at 12 midday this Saturday, December 12.

Reilly's Antiques is a long established and renowned antique showrooms and auction rooms in Prosperous, with over 10,000 sq feet over two storeys, which has been trading for over 50 years.

The business has built a solid reputation, both nationally and internationally.

This forthcoming auction is their last for 2020 and there are over 390 quality lots.

Some of the items on offer include: Edw Mahogany Twin Pedestal Desks, Donegal Rugs, William IV Rosewood Foldover Tea Table, Pair of Mahogany Cabriole Leg Couches, 19C Gilt Overmantle Mirrors, Vict Grandfather Clock, Pair of 19C 5 Branch Gilt & Porcelain Candelabras Converted, Large Selection Paintings, Sideboards, Work Boxes, Canterburys, Games Tables, Centre Tables, Clocks, Console Tables, Chests of Drawers, Dressing Tables, Royal Doulton, Masons Mandalay, Jewellery, Waterford Crystal, Moorcroft, Silver, Rugs, Objects D’Art, etc.

Public viewing

A public viewing of the lots is on on the morning of the sale from 9am.

Social Distance Rules Must Be Adhered to During Viewing

Please bring your own pen and print own catalogue. In addition to our normal covid protocols, we would also like to respectfully remind our customers that we have introduced the mandatory wearing of face coverings.

Bidding will be Conducted in Five Ways.

1. Leaving absentee bids online

2. Filling out the absentee bid form while viewing the auction in person.

3. Telephoning or emailing Reilly’s Antiques with your absentee bids on 045 868650 or info@reillysantiques.ie

4. Arranging a telephone bid with Reilly’s Antiques by phoning 045-868650.

5.Bidding in ‘Real Time’ via the saleroom

If you are searching for that unique Christmas gift for your loved one or that timeless piece of furniture for your house you are sure to find everything you need at Reilly's Antiques.

Telephone:

045-868650/ 087-2226814

www.reillysantiques.ie

Email: info@reillysantiques.ie View our catalogue online and bid online at www.the-saleroom.com.

Our showrooms are also open for daily sales, Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 6pm; Saturday 10am to 5pm and every Sunday, 2pm to 5pm.