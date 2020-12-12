Kildare Property Watch: Best of both worlds in Donadea dormer

A five-bedroom detached dormer bungalow at Hortland, Donadea, which is set on a half-acre of beautifully landscaped gardens, has come on the market.

This property extends to approx. 232 sq m (2,500 sq ft) and has a B heating rating, to ensure plenty of comfort during the cold winter months.

The home has generous living accommodation with well-proportioned rooms, including a large kitchen with integrated dining area, an attractive living room, and five bedrooms. The property also has the benefit of a small office for those who wish to work remotely.

The mature garden offers desired privacy and an attractive colour palette, which is ever changing with the seasons.

The location is quiet and tranquil but is within close proximity of Tirmoghan, which has a primary school.

The property is close to Donadea Forest Park, which offers a multitude of activities for the outdoor types.

It is also within reach of Kilcock and Maynooth for local amenities, and the M4 motorway and Kilcock train station for connectivity to Dublin.

The home is on the market for €450,000 with Coonan Property.

