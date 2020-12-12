Interiors: Mind your table manners

When it comes to dining room tables, there are an array of styles to choose from. Some of these can include contemporary, modern elegance, coastal, country, mid-century and classic. This week I thought I would share with you some of the current styles on the market to give you a flavour of what is available.

Contemporary

To reflect the country style, I have chosen the ‘Huntington’ style dining table which has a modern twist on a timeless look and would make a beautiful addition to any space. It is made with a solid acacia wood top featuring a beautiful and unique waney edge and is finished with silver powder coated iron legs. The perfect addition to any setting, this collection also features a large dining table available in two sizes with matching bench and console table.

Coastal

The ‘Mustique’ collection is made from mindi wood and lightly brushed to create the natural ageing of a beach side veranda. The design and finish have a nod towards French Colonial style but would equally suit a modern interior, making the versatile range ooze effortless style and appeal in any interior. It is also available in a round extendable table and comes with matching chairs, sideboard, and display cabinet.

Modern Elegance

For a minimal look I have chosen the ‘Ferndale Table’, made with a solid acacia wood top featuring a beautiful and unique waney edge. This collection offers modern elegance combined with farmhouse chic. Finished with straight tempered glass legs, this range of dining pieces are an excellent addition to any dining space. This collection features a generous dining table available in two sizes and has complementary bench and console table to complete your dining room design.

Country

‘Cookham’ is a range of updated farmhouse dining furniture which is designed to sit in an informal family house setting, providing stylish everyday furniture for family meals and getting homework done. It is available in two finishes - smoky oak which shows the natural grain of the wood and painted slate grey with a smoky oak top. The circular extendable dining table is suitable for four to six place settings. Other items in the range include sideboards, a large rectangular table, a hall bench, chair, and bookcase.

Mid-century

Stylish yet reminiscent of the mid-century design period, the ‘Barcelona’ round bistro table has an iconic design with inlaid white marble and sleek lines. The Barcelona round dining table features a smart marble top and will seat 4, perfect for bistro dining. The range also includes a large dining table that seats 6, console table and a sideboard.

Classic

The ‘Spire’ dining collection features beautiful marquetry of blonde European walnut with intricate inlays that have been cut out and laid by hand by expert craftsmen. Made from mindi ash, the marvellous ‘Spire’ dining collection consists of two table sizes, one to sit eight people and the other that sits up to 10 for larger celebrations. Perfect for a traditional or classic interior this collection is very sophisticated. The range also includes a large sideboard, dining chairs and mini sideboard.

Thanks for taking the time to read my interiors column and I hope you found this helpful. Watch out for next weeks column on ‘Festive Dining Table Décor’. If you would like any further information on any of the tables shown here please contact me at info@aspiredesign.ie and I will be happy to assist you. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.