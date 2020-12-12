Impressive Kildare minor footballers march on

Kildare marched on to the Leinster Minor semi final with a comprehensive victory over Louth at St Conleth's Park this afternoon.

It was a fine display from the winners, after a sluggish start they finished the opening half in style leading 1-7 to 0-3, the goal coming from Daragh Sloane.

They continued their dominance on the resumption, adding a further 1-9 and while Louth did get a goal in the second half, from full forward, Tom Matthews, there was no stopping Kildare, Fionn Ó Giolláin getting their second goal as The Lilies won on a final score line of Kildare 2-16 Louth 1-7.

Scorers: Kildare, Fionn Ó Giolláin 1-0, Adam Fanning 0-5 (3 frees), Daragh Sloane 1-0, Daragh Swords 0-2, Oisin O'Sullivan 0-4, Shane Farrell 0-2, Ben Fitzsimons 0-1, Charlie Litton 0-1, Cian Grimes 0-1 (free).

Louth, Kyle McDonald 0-5 (4 frees), Tom Matthews 1-2 (2 frees).

KILDARE: Cormac Barker (Kilcullen); Ryan Burke (Newtown Gaels), Elliot Byrne cpt (Naas), Fionn Tully (Raheens); Harry O'Neill (Clane), James McGrath (Athy), Fionn Ó Giolláin (Maynooth); Conn Kehoe (Suncroft), Conor Lonergan (Fr. Prendergast Gaels); Charlie Litton (Oliver Plunkett’s), Daragh Swords (Newtown Gaels); Ben Fitzsimons (Eadestown), Adam Fanning (Clane), Daragh Sloane (Balyna), Oisin O'Sullivan (Clane). Subs: Shane Farrell (Kilcock) for Conn Kehoe (half time); Joe Ledwidge (Leixlip) for Ben Fitzsimons (half time); Cian Grimes (Sallins) for Adam Fanning (49 minutes); Jack McKevitt (Naas) for Harry O'Neill (49 minutes); James Kilbride (Naas) for Daragh Swords (54 minutes).

LOUTH: Dylan Cassidy (Dreadnots); Ruairi O'Hagan (St Patrick's), Conn O'Donoghue (Dealgan), Cian Murphy (Cooley); Camron Maher (St Kevin's), Paul Brennan (Cooley), Sean Flanagan (Wolfe Tones); Brian Cafferty (Geraldines), Beanon Corrigan (Geraldines); Cian Connor (Cooley), Enda O'Neill (Cooley), Sean Reynolds (Parnell); Lee Grifferty ((O'Rahelley), Tom Matthews (St Kevin's), Kyle McDonald (O'Rahelley). Subs:



REFEREE: Stephen Fagan, Wicklow.