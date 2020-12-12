KWWSPCA plea: remember charities like us in your will

Please consider leaving a gift in your will to charity. So many charities are finding fundraising very hard due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and if you are thinking of making a will, or of changing an existing will, please consider leaving a legacy gift to your favourite organisation.

Any amount, however small, will benefit the charity of your choice. If you are an animal lover, like those of us volunteering with the KWWSPCA, such a gift shows that you care deeply about the welfare of all animals who are voiceless and need our help the most.

All the work done by the KWWSPCA, including our animal welfare work, the running of our animal shelter and the operation of our charity shop, Noah’s Ark, in Newbridge, is done on a voluntary basis, and there are no paid employees. This means that most any money you leave to the KWWSPCA will go directly to helping animals in need.

Leaving a gift in your will to the KWWSPCA, or any other charity, is a very personal and important decision and we strongly advise that you speak to a solicitor about this to ensure that your wishes will be carried out as you intend.

You should also ensure that your chosen charity is registered with the Charities Regulatory Authority.

You will need to provide your solicitor with the following details: The name of the charity, its registered address and its registered charity number.

Dog of the Week — Troy

Our dog of the week this week is Troy, a young, male lurcher, probably with a bit of collie in him. He is a friendly, affectionate dog and walks very well on the lead. He is sharing his night-time kennel and outside run with a female lurcher and they get on very well. He would not suit a home with cats.

Troy needs a home where there would be someone at home for a good part of the day with him as he does not like to be alone. A home with a nice-sized, secure garden in which to run around would suit him well, along with a good walk at least once a day.

Troy is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped (chip number 972274200181878, origin Ireland). If you are interested in adopting Troy, please submit an expression of interest form which can be found on the KWWSPCA website. We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset their veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is needed.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

