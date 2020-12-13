Croí Laighean Credit Union now offers Google Pay and Fitbit Pay

Croí Laighean Credit Union is delighted to announce a significant enhancement to our Current Account service with the introduction of Google Pay and Fitbit Pay.

Our Current Account members can now add their Debit Card to Google Pay and Fitbit Pay digital wallets, making it easier for those preferring to use their mobile phone and/or Fitbit watch to make Contactless payments.

The use of digital wallet payments provides a safer more secure way to pay that removes the need to handle payment cards, touch physical buttons or exchange cash. It’s the modern way to pay, particularly given the times we live in. And the good news is with our Current Account, you can tap away in the knowledge that Contactless payments are free.

To set-up Google Pay and/or Fitbit Pay, just download the app, enter your Debit Mastercard details by scanning the card or entering the details manually, and submit a One Time Passcode. Use wherever Contactless payments are accepted.

You simply hold your mobile phone and/or Fitbit device near a payment terminal to make a Contactless payment.

Everything you need to know about our Current Account and using Google Pay and Fitbit Pay is available on our website www.clcu.ie.

Croí Laighean Credit Union now has over 38,000 Members in our Common Bond which stretches from Rhode, Co. Offaly in the West to Leixlip, Co. Kildare in the East. We now have 7 branches: Edenderry, Coill Dubh, Clane, Leixlip, Carbury, Allenwood and Prosperous.