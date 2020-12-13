Property Watch: Quality landbank fetches a king’s ransom in the Royal County

Coonan Property recently executed the sale of a valuable landbank on the outskirts of Ashbourne by private treaty, for a sum in the region of the guide price of €30,000 per acre, in what was considered a very favourable deal for all parties.

According to the selling agent, this high-profile sale showcases the confidence in the Irish property market currently, as well-located parcels of land are always sought after.

Killegland Farm consists of a six-bedroom residence, outbuildings, and mews, on c. 241 acres of prime, free draining land. The land has been successfully farmed over the last number of years. The property located south of Ashbourne, adjacent to the M2 and the R125, and 12km from the M50, and given its close proximity to the boundary of Ashbourne, it would appear to have huge future development prospects.

The property was purchased on behalf of an Irish investor represented by Paul Grimes of REA Grimes.

Selling agent Philip Byrne commented after the sale that “there was huge interest in this property from the start from both Irish and International investors due to its obvious future development potential. The buyer was successful in a ‘best bids’ process earlier in the year and we wish them the best of luck with the purchase.”

