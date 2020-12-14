Kildare GAA report healthy surplus despite income drop

Despite an income drop from €2.5m to €1.76m in 2020, Kildare GAA Co. Treasurer, Alan Dunney, will be reporting a healthy surplus of some €240,000 at tomorrow's (Tuesday December 15) Kildare GAA Annual Convention, to be held on zoom.

It means the board, is once again in the position of adding a further €100,000 to their Croke Park savings fund for the redevelopment of St Conleth's Park, a fund that now stands at €750,000.

The annual Club Draw this year saw club's divide some €370,000 between them, depending how many tickets each club sold, while the Co. Board's take in the draw amounted to some €110,000.

While no decision, as of yet, has been taken in regards to the start-up of the redevelopment work on St Conleth's Park, it is still hoped that that might get under way, possibly in late 2021.