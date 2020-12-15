LATEST: 17 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Seventeen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a total of 329 nationwide. Eight additional deaths from the virus have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of today's cases, 162 are men / 166 are women; 64% are under 45 years of age; the median age is 37 years old.

Some 86 cases are in Dublin, 41 in Louth, 34 in Donegal, 25 in Limerick, 17 in Kildare and the remaining 126 cases are spread across another 20 counties.



As of 2pm today, 196 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. Thirteen additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.