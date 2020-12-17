Kildare GAA: Karl O'Dwyer appointed manager Ballyteague
Former Kildare All Star takes charge of The Larks for 2021
Karl O'Dwyer, new Ballyteague senior manager
Former Kildare All Star and Kerry native, Karl O'Dwyer, has been appointed to take charge of Ballyteague.
O'Dwyer has successfully managed clubs in Kildare, Wicklow and Carlow.
His appointment has been met with much anticipation and confidence from both Larks players and indeed club officials.
Karl takes charge in January.
