LATEST: Lifesaving drug for Kildare photographer Pat Tinsley back on HSE agenda

Following a petition signed by over 4,000 people and various representations by Senator Fiona O’Loughlin; Minister of State, Martin Heydon TD, family and friends, Patisiran, the drug Kildare photographer Pat Tinsley desperately needs is now back up for consideration by the HSE.

Pat is a well-known photographer from Newbridge who is suffering from a rare, fatal and debilitating illness, hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR amyloidosis). The illness has seen Pat’s health deteriorate and he has now lost over 50lbs (22kgs) in weight and finds ordinary daily tasks exhausting, with an average of 15 hours sleep per day.

Patisiran is used to treat hATTR amyloidosis but is not available in Ireland although it is available in NI, the UK, the US and in many other European countries. The drug was listed on the agenda for July’s meeting of the HSE Drug’s Group when it was hoped the HSE might approve the reimbursement of Patisiran.

In the past two years, photographer Pat Tinsley has lost over 50lbs and continues to lose more weight

When it was not approved, families and patients living with the condition worked hard to contribute submissions and were fully expecting that it would be considered at the December meeting of the HSE Drug’s Group. Pat and others were devastated when it was realised that Patisiran was not listed on the agenda.

Thankfully, and due to the efforts of various public representatives and friends of Pat Tinsley, Patrisiran is firmly back on the agenda now for the January 2021 meeting.

"I am so grateful to everyone who has helped me and the other people who suffer from this horrible disease,” said Pat. "Particular thanks must go to the Senator Fiona O’Loughlin who has spoken about my need to access Patisrian in the Seanad (Senator O’Loughlin raised the issue again on December 16). Thanks also to Deputy Martin Heydon who has made several representations on my behalf to the HSE and to my friends and family. It is due to their help and representation that Patisiran currently sits as the third item for consideration on the draft January Drugs Group Agenda.

“Hopefully, they will approve the purchase of Patisiran which has shown incredible results for people living with Amyloidosis in other countries. Without it, I am on a slow journey to the grave.”

hATTR Amyloidosis causes deposits of protein in tissues of the main organs, the heart, lungs, kidney, and nervous system. If untreated, it will lead to organ failure and death. For now, Pat remains on maintenance drugs in an effort to manage his condition. Twice, funding for a trial programme here was cancelled and Pat fears his weakening condition could rule him out in the future for Patisiran and other new drugs which have been showing excellent drugs in the treatment of Amyloidosis.

The Drugs Group is expected to provide a recommendation to the HSE Executive Management Team on the basis of all of the available evidence in line with criteria set out in the Health (Pricing and Supply of Medical Goods) Act 2013.

Fundraising calendar for Pat

Friends of Pat Tinsley have helped him to create a 2021 calendar of photographs which Pat took of iconic places and well-known landmarks in Co. Kildare. The calendar was printed by Donovan Print in Newbridge and generously sponsored by Manguard Plus. See Pat Tinsley-Calendar on Facebook to purchase a calendar and to find your nearest stockist - all proceeds will go to help Pat. If you are a retailer or want to help sell this lovely calendar, please contact Rose Barrett O’Donoghue on 086 8956097 or Aileen O’Brien on 086 8403624.