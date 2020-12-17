LATEST: Seventh arrest by gardai into alleged corrupt practises at Kildare's KWETB

Detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), have arrested a man this morning, Thursday, December 17, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at a statutory body.



The man, who is aged in his 60s, was arrested at a location in County Kildare for the offence of conspiracy contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.



The man was taken to Naas Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí have not identified the statutory body concerned in these arrests, but sources have confirmed it is the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board.



This operation was conducted as part of 'Operation Lakefront'. This is the seventh arrest as part of this ongoing investigation.