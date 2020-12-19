Interiors: Festive dining table décor

Christmas is a wonderful time of year and for many the highlight is the Christmas dinner. This week I thought I would share some simple ideas on how to add some festive cheer to your dining table setting. With Christmas Day, St Stephen's Day and New Year’s Day fast approaching this is the perfect time to introduce some festive décor to ensure you wow your dinner guests, both big and small.

We have lots of suggestions here to suit all tastes and many of these suggestions can be handmade.

Choose a theme for your table setting

When choosing the theme for your dining table, take into account your existing colour scheme and any other Christmas décor that you may already have in your dining room. Keep it to two or three colours so it's not too busy. Popular styles for 2020 include traditional green, red and gold, contemporary blush, rustic woods with greenery, luxurious gold and classic silver with navy accents.

Tablecloth and Charger Plates

White tablecloths are the most popular at Christmas and they make the perfect chic backdrop for adding all the additional festive elements. Table runners can add a further layer and make your table setting look more luxurious. In addition, charger plates are great as they prevent your table looking too bare before you start eating and between courses.

Add a centerpiece

There are many ways you can add a festive centerpiece to your table. Consider creating your own using garlands and then customising with cones or baubles, depending on the mood and style you want to achieve - eg, fun, opulent etc. To create a rustic centerpiece, consider using candles of different heights, mixed with wood and greenery.

Alternatively, if table space is minimum, opt for a smaller centerpiece. You could create your own DIY festive centerpiece by simply filling some vases with Christmas baubles and tying a bow around the vase.

Update your dining chairs

You can easily update your dining room chairs by adding some red ribbon, greenery and pinecones for an instant festive look. Alternatively, for younger guests you could add these Santa chair covers available from most home stores. Another DIY idea is to create your own small wreaths to hang on the back of your dining chairs.

Create some festive napkins

Napkin holders are a great way to add some festive cheer to your tables setting. Consider adding rosemary or a candy cane to a folder napkin and tie with a festive ribbon for an instant Christmas feeling. Another option is to use some cinnamon sticks mixed with some greenery. This will look fantastic and add some Christmas scent to your dining room.

Add personalised place cards

Make your festive dining table extra special by adding some fun name place cards to your table setting. These can be fun and festive, or sophisticated and elegant depending on your guests and the look you want to achieve. For stylish dinner parties consider custom places cards by creating miniature wreaths using rosemary and some fine wire.

Another simple idea would be to tie a place card to some mistletoe. For younger guests consider place cards tied to Christmas baubles, candy canes or Christmas crackers.

Thanks again for taking the time to read my interiors column and I hope you found the content helpful. I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for a peaceful, healthy, and prosperous New Year. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in 2021 then please drop me a line.

