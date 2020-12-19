Kildare Property Watch: Two Mile House cottage for €395,000

A 1920s cottage in Two Mile House is for sale for €395,000.

Beechwood Cottage, a two-bedroom property on a substantial site, which was built by the Land Commission, retains many of its original features.

It is located in the parish of Two Mile House, only minutes to schools, shops, church and The Brown Bear restaurant.

It is set on a site of 2.8 acres approximately with three paddocks, nine stables, a workshop and other outbuildings. This is the perfect opportunity to purchase a quaint country cottage on a large site with plenty of room to expand and develop.

The accommodation includes hallway, kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property comes with an asking price of €395,000 and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or email info@sfor.ie.