Cookery: A Christmas twist with some tasty seafood recipes

Bord Bia has launched a seafood campaign for Christmas. It’s a nice twist on the usual Christmas food and promotes seafood as an ideal and tasty choice for Christmas or special occasions.

These delicious recipes highlight the diverse range and availability of seafood landed by local fishermen, and they encourage shoppers to buy them from their local supermarket or fishmonger.

Monkfish Curry

You could make the sauce in advance and store it in the fridge. When you are ready to finish it off, just heat the sauce and add in the fish. It will probably taste even better!

Serves 4

Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

l 700g monkfish fillets, skinned, boned and cut into cubes

l 2 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil

l 1 onion, finely chopped

l 2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

l 3 cm piece of ginger, peeled and finely chopped

l ½ teasp. mustard seeds

l 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

l 400ml of low fat coconut milk

l 2 curry leaves

l 1 handful of coriander leaves, chopped

l Spice Mix:

l 1 teasp. chilli powder

l 1 teasp. ground cumin

l ½ teasp. ground turmeric

l 1 teasp. fennel seeds

l 2 teasp. ground coriander

l To serve: Rice or noodles and a salad

Method

To make the sauce: Add a tablespoon of oil to a thick bottomed pan over a medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook gently for about 15 minutes until the onion softens. Then add the mustard seeds and cook for another minute or two until they begin to crackle.

Add the spice mix ingredients to the pan and stir them into the mixture. Cook for a couple of minutes then add the chopped tomatoes, coconut milk and curry leaves.

Bring to a simmer and cook for about 10 minutes until the sauce thickens. Then add the cubes of fish and simmer very gently for another 3-5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Taste and season.

To serve: Remove the curry leaves and sprinkle with chopped coriander. Serve immediately with rice or noodles and a salad.

Organic Smoked Salmon and Spinach Risotto

It may seem like a lot of spinach when you start adding it to the pan but it will reduce as it cooks.

Serves 4

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

l 200g Organic Smoked Salmon, cut into strips or cold smoked trout

l 1 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil

l 1 onion, finely chopped

l 2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

l 300g risotto rice

l 700mls warm vegetable stock, if not homemade use a low salt variety

l 150g baby spinach leaves

l 40g finely grated mature cheddar cheese

l A good handful of basil leaves

Method

To make the risotto: Heat the oil in a wide, shallow saucepan over a gentle heat.

Add the onion and cook for about 10 minutes until the onion has softened. Then add the garlic and rice and stir well to combine. Gradually add the stock, a ladleful at a time. As the stock is absorbed add more and stir regularly until all the stock is used and the rice is cooked.

Add a little extra stock or water if the rice is not fully cooked. This will take about 15 minutes.

Stir through the smoked salmon and spinach. Continue to cook for a couple of minutes.

Taste and season with a little salt and pepper.

To serve: Turn off the heat, stir through the cheese and sprinkle over the basil leaves. Serve straight away with a green salad.