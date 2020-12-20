Up to ten Kildare phone kiosks may become e-chargers become e-chargers

Up to 10 former telephone kiosks across County Kildare may be converted into rapid chargers for electric vehicles, it has emerged.

Telecoms company Eir and car charging network EasyGo are replacing up to 180 Eir kiosks with rapid chargers nationwide.

The technology will add up to 100km range to an Electric Vehicle and providing up to 80% of the required charge in just 30 minutes.

A spokeswoman for Eir told the Leader: “Initially the plan is to upgrade three sites in Kildare where existing Eir kiosks are in situ and we hope to expand this in the months ahead.

“We are looking at seven other suitable locations across Kildare.

“Installation of rapid charging units at individual sites will be subject to approvals.”

Carolan Lennon, CEO of Eir, said: “Replacing our little-used legacy infrastructure with state-of-the-art Rapid Chargers will make the transition to electric vehicles a viable alternative for thousands of people across the country, further driving forward the decarbonisation of Ireland and helping to meet our climate targets.”

Gerry Cash, EasyGo director, said: “With this partnership, we look forward to working with local councils, the SEAI and the Government as we support the growing Electric Vehicle community, the environment and rural regeneration through this exciting roll-out of chargers nationally”.