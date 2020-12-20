Big drug find in Kildare

Gardaí attached to Kildare District Detective Unit Kildare District Drugs Unit have seized €120,000 in Cocaine and €6,500 worth of Cannabis following a search operation at a house in Newbridge at 8.30pm on 19th December 2020.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and was detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act)1996.

The man has been charged with a number of drugs offences and is expect to appear before the court at a later date.