Big drug find in Kildare
Cocaine and cannabis found in house in Newbridge
Gardaí attached to Kildare District Detective Unit Kildare District Drugs Unit have seized €120,000 in Cocaine and €6,500 worth of Cannabis following a search operation at a house in Newbridge at 8.30pm on 19th December 2020.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and was detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act)1996.
The man has been charged with a number of drugs offences and is expect to appear before the court at a later date.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on