In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Minor Footballers crash out going under to Offaly in the Leinster semi final; report, reaction and comment.

Annual GAA Convention: report on the night's proceedings, including a very encouraging financial report.

Interview: Mick Mullen, Kildare GAA's jig-saw fixer.

Scoil Mhuire, Newbridge, keeping the mind, and body, healthy.

Soccer: Naas AFC U17 squad Major improvement.

Racing: Jessica provides Paddy with first Graded success.

Golf: results from the fairways.

Greyhounds: Peter's Kid not for catching.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.