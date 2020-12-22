Kildare Library Service arrangements under new Level 5 rules announced

Kildare County Council library branches will shut from 5pm tomorrow, December 23, under the Government's new Level 5 rules which were announced today.

It will not be possible to visit the libraries for browsing, PC appointments or contact and collect services from then until further notice. Nor will it be possible to return library items currently on loan.

Patrons can still access the full range of online lobrary services – eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, eComics, Music Streaming, Online Courses and Online Language Learning on its website www.kildare.ie/Library/OnlineServices.