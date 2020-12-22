Gardai launch investigation after woman robbed on her way home from Mass in Midlands

Gardai in the Midlands have launched an investigation after a woman was robbed on her way home from Mass last weekend.

Portlaoise Detective Unit and Mountmellick Gardaí are investigating a robbery in the Cappard area of Rosenallis in Laois on Saturday, December 20.

A woman was followed from mass and a quantity of cash was taken from her in her driveway.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may know something or who may have seen anything in the area between 7.30pm and 8.30pm to contact us at 057 86 74100.