Kildare Property Watch: Delightful Naas end-of-terrace on the market for €239,000

A two-bedroom end-of-terrace home in Naas has been put on the market with an asking price of €239,000.

Selling agent Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly describes number 4, Millbridge Way, as a delightful double bay fronted property located just off the Sallins Road in Naas.

The home is located in a much-sought-after development close to the heart of Naas town. The development is just a few minutes’ walk from Naas Main Street and is also a short stroll to walks on the Grand Canal, with the M7/N7 and the Arrow rail link at Sallins close by.

The accommodation in this home comprises entrance hallway, living room, kitchen/dining room and guest wc. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms (one with en-suite) and main bathroom.

There is an easily-maintained garden to the rear and the home overlooks a green space.

All appliances, curtains, carpets, blinds and light fittings are included in the sale. The home comes with an alarm system.

Appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or email info@sfor.ie.