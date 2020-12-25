Christmas 2020 greetings from Kildare Defence Forces members serving abroad

Sgt Kim Turner, Golan Heights, Syria

Sgt Kim Turner from Newbridge, serving in the Golan Heights, Syria, with the 62nd Infantry Group, UNDOF, wishes her family and friends a very happy Christmas.

Capt Tarlach Doorley, Naas

Merry Christmas to my wife Louise and all my family and friends back in Ireland and around the world. See you all in the summer! UNIFIL, Lebanon.



Sgt James Cole, from the Curragh, serving in Mali

Wishing my wife Gemma, daughters Chantelle, Saoírse, Shannon and Níamh a super Christmas.

Corporal Sarah Nolan, serving in the Golan Heights, Syria

Corporal Sarah Nolan wants to wish everyone at home in Kildare and Dundalk and all her extended family a very happy Christmas.



Trooper Nolan-Kelly, serving in Lebanon

Trooper Nolan-Kelly, serving in Lebanon, wants to wish everyone back at the Curragh a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year’s. And to his family, partner and four-year-old girl, Merry Christmas. Stay safe and Happy New Year to everyone.

Happy Christmas from Lebanon

CIS Section UNIFIL, South Lebanon - We would like to wish all the boys and girls whose parents are currently serving overseas a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! From Left to Right: Cpl Cian Buckley - Cork; Airman Ian Durney - Kildare; Sgm Emmet Louth - Cork; Sgm Adam Dennehy - Cork; Sgt Fergal Foley - Carlow; Lt Shane Heffernan - Dublin and Cpl Adam Byrne - Dublin

Irish personnel rehearsing Christmas carols in the Golan Heights

In 2020, Irish Defence Forces personnel were deployed on United Nations, NATO PfP (Partnership for Peace), EU CSDP (Common Security and Defence Policy) and OSCE Peace Support and Crisis Management Operations across 14 missions in 13 countries. There are currently 587 Defence Forces personnel serving overseas on behalf of the people of Ireland.

Pictures courtesy of the Irish Defence Forces