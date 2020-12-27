Full list: Kildare nursing homes vaccines rollout to start on January 14

The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Kildare's nursing homes will start next month as part of a nationwide programme.

The first batches of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Ireland on Stephen's Day, with the first vaccines due to be administered on December 30. This particular vaccine must be administered in two doses, a fortnight apart.

The Kildare programme will start in Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip and St Vincent's, Athy, on January 14.

The full schedule of the Kildare nursing home vaccination rollout is below.

Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare: 18/01/2021

Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare: 19/01/2021

Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy: 20/01/2021

Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas: 21/01/2021

Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge: 25/01/2021

Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge: 26/01/2021

Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane: 28/01/2021

Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas: 29/01/2021

Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip: 14/01/2021

Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas: 19/01/2021

Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare: 20/01/2021

Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth: 21/01/2021

Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin: 22/01/2021

Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock: 25/01/2021

Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock: 26/01/2021

Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home, the Curragh: 28/01/2021

Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge: 29/01/2021

St Vincent's Hospital, Athy: 14/01/2021

TLC Centre Maynooth: 18/01/2021

Mountpleasant Lodge, Kilcock: 21/01/2021

Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home: 22/01/2021

TLC Centre Maynooth: 25/01/2021

Maynooth Community Unit: 28/01/2021

Curragh Lawns Nursing Home: 29/01/2021