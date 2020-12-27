Full list: Kildare nursing homes vaccines rollout to start on January 14
Full list of dates for nursing home and care facility vaccinations
File photograph
The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Kildare's nursing homes will start next month as part of a nationwide programme.
The first batches of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Ireland on Stephen's Day, with the first vaccines due to be administered on December 30. This particular vaccine must be administered in two doses, a fortnight apart.
The Kildare programme will start in Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip and St Vincent's, Athy, on January 14.
The full schedule of the Kildare nursing home vaccination rollout is below.
Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare: 18/01/2021
Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare: 19/01/2021
Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy: 20/01/2021
Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas: 21/01/2021
Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge: 25/01/2021
Glenashling Nursing Home, Celbridge: 26/01/2021
Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane: 28/01/2021
Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas: 29/01/2021
Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip: 14/01/2021
Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas: 19/01/2021
Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare: 20/01/2021
Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth: 21/01/2021
Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin: 22/01/2021
Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock: 25/01/2021
Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock: 26/01/2021
Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home, the Curragh: 28/01/2021
Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge: 29/01/2021
St Vincent's Hospital, Athy: 14/01/2021
TLC Centre Maynooth: 18/01/2021
Mountpleasant Lodge, Kilcock: 21/01/2021
Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home: 22/01/2021
TLC Centre Maynooth: 25/01/2021
Maynooth Community Unit: 28/01/2021
Curragh Lawns Nursing Home: 29/01/2021
