Here's where to recycle your Christmas tree for FREE in Kildare this year

Kildare County Council is facilitating the free recycling of Christmas trees at five locations in the county in January.

Christmas trees can be brought to the following locations where they will be recycled by KCC workers. The trees will be mulched, and the mulch used on local landscaping projects.

Trees will be accepted from members of the public from Wednesday 6 to Saturday 23 January.

The venues are:

* Athy - Meeting Lane carpark

* Clane - GAA club

* Maynooth - Council Depot (beside the Fire Station)

* Naas - Fairgreen

* Newbridge - Council Nursery (accessible heading towards Naas. Located just past the new Lidl depot when travelling from Newbridge. Follow signs.)