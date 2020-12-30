Scoil Mhuire NS, Newbridge, keeping the mind, and body, healthy

The pupils and staff of Scoil Mhuire Senior School, Newbridge, returned to school in September, brimming with enthusiasm and eager to engage in a myriad of outdoor exercise activities while having fun and keeping the mind and body healthy.

One of the main initiatives undertaken by the school was ‘The Daily Mile’. This is an idea generated by ‘The Daily Mile’ Team associated with Athletics Ireland.

Scoil Mhuire is one of a thousand schools all over Ireland who have committed to making ‘The Daily Mile’ part of the school day.

Each child is encouraged to walk, jog or run a daily mile at his or her pace. The primary focus of this activity is to provide an opportunity for the pupils to exercise and promote such activities as a fun and healthy pursuit.

Scoil Mhuire is very fortunate to have a shale running track around the football pitches and this has proven to be a very valuable resource in the promotion of this initiative.

Thursday December 10 was designated as ‘Raise a Flag Day for The Daily Mile’ and a pupil from each class was present as the flag was raised in recognition of all the pupils’ efforts throughout the last few months.

A big congratulations to all the pupils and their teachers for organising this activity each day and the flag will be a reminder to all of the benefits of exercise in relation to general health and wellbeing.

Each pupil should be very proud of their achievement and be encouraged to continue walking, jogging or running, whatever is comfortable for him or her, in the pursuit of a healthy and happy life. This award will resonate in the local community as the pupils motivate their families to emulate their efforts at home.

The boys and girls of Scoil Mhuire are very busy building upon the great achievement in 2017 when the school was awarded their first Active School Flag. They are presently involved with a variety of activities in their quest to receive a second Active School Flag during the year. Being awarded an Active School Flag demands great dedication, effort and spirit; all very evident in this school environment.

September featured ‘Be Active European Week.'

The pupils thoroughly enjoyed an obstacle course within their class bubbles. Each class was timetabled on the running track and they honed their skills jumping through hoops, skipping in and out of tyres while other obstacles demanded using their agility to weave in and out between the posts and clear the hurdles.

This activity complement-

ed their ‘Daily Mile' routine. The Scoil Mhuire pupils joined forces with their European peers in the promotion of an active life and ultimately the enjoyment of exercising and having fun with their classmates.

Basketball and volleyball are usually played by the pupils in our PE Hall but due to the restrictions relating to indoor sports at this time, it was decided to add a new dimension to the children’s experience and basketball hoops were fixed to the walls outside each classroom.

The pupils have also being very imaginative as they create their own individual games.

The Active School Walkway is another interesting and innovative feature which has been put in place to support the quest for the second Active School Flag (ASF).

This walkway is a valuable physical activity and learning facility. It energises the school day, supports the PE curriculum and promotes active learning. It is a cross curricular approach as each station on the walkway requires physical activities and promotes orienteering as a sport.

The pupils are also required to complete worksheets which supports the Maths, English and the PE curriculum respectively. It also encourages digital literacy and involves problem solving.

The Active School Flag activities nurtures the physical and cognitive needs of all the pupils.

As an outdoor activity, it also allows the pupils to observe and appreciate nature in their school environment.

November and December have been equally active as the boys and girls in all the classes from 3rd to 6th class were still very energetic and keen to undertake the 'November Challenge.'

Each class supported by their teachers engaged in the ‘Active Break Every Day’ challenges which included dance, basketball, running ‘The Daily Mile’ , to name but a few. The pupils record their great efforts on their Challenge Charts, displayed in each classroom. They all enjoy a sense of achievement as a class and this activity is another means of building confidence and self-esteem in relation to physical activity and taking ownership of their well-being in school and in their community.

Excitement mounted when the Christmas holidays approach and in keeping with the Christmas theme, a Santa Dash was organised in each class.

The running track was ablaze with colour as the boys and girls donned Santa hats and reindeer antlers , jogging and dashing merrily around while mastering the obstacles on their way.

As the pupils and staff of Scoil Mhuire celebrate the ‘Daily Mile’ achievement, they look forward to another energetic and enjoyable year in 2021 in the pursuit of a second Active School Flag.