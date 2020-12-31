Kildare's Community Alert schemes to merge under new proposals

There are plans to create one Community Alert scheme for the whole of County Kildare which will be administered by one provider.

The monthly meeting of Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District heard details of the proposed venture on December 16.

Mayor of the District, Cllr Kevin Duffy said the plan is to standardise the level of service across all areas of the county.

He said the service would cost €45,000 with the the Kildare-Newbridge District providing €10,000.

Cllr Anne Connolly suggested it would be hugely beneficial for everyone in the county while Cllr Mark Stafford said he would also be supportive.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy said she was a member of the Joint Policing Committee and she was happy to support the move.

Cllr Noel Heavey said that many Community Alert schemes use a messaging app and he said that messages must be relevant to the recipient.

Cllr Duffy said he understood that messages would be targeted to individual geographical areas under the new system.

He added that a better level of service was expected under the new plan.

He told the meeting that gardaí would be able to interact with the new scheme in a more effective and proactive way. He said he would request a full briefing on the new proposals at a forthcoming meeting.