A Kildare sporting plea to 'Tony the Doc'

The big hand is edging towards 2021; the virus is still with us; but in Lilywhite Land, along with near — but not necessarily dear — neighbours from The Queen's County and the King's County, are still firmly ahead of the pack.

But nothing any of us can be proud of.

Lockdown no. 4.

Will this be it?

Is this the last of the lockdowns?

And if so for how long.

Remember there is only so long folks out there can manage without going to Penneys.

But can we start to plan?

Can we start to look ahead?

Can we star to dream (and not just about Penneys)?

Again!

But bad and all as the various lockdowns have been over the last nine months (and counting), imagine if ‘Tony the Doc’ decided to ban dreaming as his latest initiative to rid us of the dreaded virus.

Don't dismiss it out of hand.

There have been some strange new rules and regulations of late and another one would hardly go astray.

But if dreaming was to be the latest, well, that would really be the end of the road.

But ‘Tony the Doc’ is a man that seems to get great pleasure in frightening the be j' ... sorry, the day lights out of us (all in a good cause I hasten to add).

Banning dreaming would even surpass cocooning the 70+ brigade.

And how mad was that particular initiative.

However banning dreaming would hit us in The Shortgrass County harder than most.

We are, after all, the All-Ireland dream champions.

The Dubs couldn't hold a candle to us in this regard.

Nor Kerry.

Nor Galway.

Now Tyrone.

Nor Mayo.

Well ... in fairness the boys from the west are fair good dreamers, even though most of their dreams end up in nightmares.

But what the hell would we in Kildare live for if our dreams suddenly came to an end.

Dreaming has been part of our lives now for as far back as most of us can remember.

But what now if ‘Tony the Doc’ decides to ban it?

God knows he has stopped everything else.

Sure you can't even go next door for a drop o’ milk or a spoon o’ sugar at this stage.

And it's all Tony the Doc’s fault.

And if he decided that dreaming was a no no?

Just imagine.

No dreaming of promotion to Division 1.

No dreaming of a Leinster title.

No dreaming of another All-Ireland success — albeit if the last one will be 93 years ago in the 2,021 year of the Lord.

What if all that dreaming were to be stopped, banned, ruled out?

I suppose if nothing else it would bring us all back to reality.

And that I suggest, is the last thing any of us want at this stage.

When the dreaming stops.

Well, that’s it.

Finito.

In the meantime,

Dream on!