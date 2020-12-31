Missing Brian Coyle: Kildare farmers urged to check outhouses and fields as gardaí renew appeal

Kildare farmers in the Kilcock area are being asked to check any outhouses on their premises or large fields, as gardaí renew their appeal to the public for help tracing a missing 24-year-old man.

Brian Coyle, 24, has been missing from his Kilcock home since Sunday last, December 27.

Brian is described as being 5' 11", with a slim build. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Brian was wearing a grey, Superdry jacket, grey and wine hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and blue and white trainers. He was also wearing a grey and navy knitted hat with a red stripe.

Gardaí and Brian's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Brian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.