2020 news review: CCTV is ruled out as a way to discourage dog fouling in Naas

A CCTV system won’t be deployed to tackle dog fouling in Naas.

Kildare County Council says it must have a legal basis for processing personal data and without this there is “a high risk to the rights and freedoms of individuals.”

KCC official Ken Kavanagh also said that the use of covert CCTV is not considered a “necessary and proportionate measure”.

Nor is it considered a prudent use of public money in this instance, he added. He also said that cameras would have to be placed to record external areas so that the recording of passers by would be prevented or minimised and private property cannot be filmed. Recognisable images captured by CCTV are “personal data” and subject to the data legislation. He also said the use of CCTV to monitor neighbors or passers by can be difficult to justify and could breach legislation.

The legislation would require KCC to be transparent when processing an individual’s data and recording data without a person’s knowledge goes against this principle.

Nevertheless, he said the council is prepared to work with local residents associations to address dog fouling — but not using covert CCTV.