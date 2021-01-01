Beauty: New Year skin resolutions

Here are the New Year Skin Resolutions you should be making, and why they will positively impact your skin.

Making your skin, healthier, smoother, clearer and younger looking. No matter your age, it's never too late to start looking after your body's largest organ, and this January is a good time to start.

1. Wear an SPF every.single.day.

SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor and it is the greatest tool in the fight against aging. Unless you are a vampire or a coal miner, put SPF on your face.

The sun releases different types of rays that penetrate through the earth's atmosphere and through our skin. UVB are the rays that will burn your skin when you're making sand castles in Bettystown on that one sunny day next July. UVA rays however are present all year round, and as the ray has a longer wavelength it can penetrate clouds and windows and makes its way into the lower layers of your skin. These UVA rays are responsible for the breakdown of collagen and elastin in the skin, making UV/light exposure the number one cause of aging. But luckily this is an easy one to combat, wear a high quality SPF everyday to slow down this process of collagen destruction.

If your skin is dry go for Ultraceuticals Hydrating SPF 30

For oilier complexions try La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Shine Sun Cream Gel SPF50+ 50ml

2. Take an Omega supplement.

Taking Omegas in supplement form alongside a healthy diet has been proven to help with dryness and dehydrated skin, but also it helps to plump the skin and reduce redness and inflammation.

Remember this: Your skin's primary function is to keep things out, and it's good at its job, unlike Boris. So...when you apply a moisturiser, as it is a creamy substance it cannot penetrate past the outer layers of your skin. But when you take an Omega supplement it's like using a moisturiser from the inside out.

If you suffer with eczema, excessive dryness and inflammation, rosacea or any other inflammatory skin disease, ask your doctor about doubling the dose, and I can guarantee you will see an improvement in the skin's condition.

Always consult a doctor if taking any new supplements or changing dosage.

3. Use serums containing, Vitamins A and C

Vitamin A:

The holy grail of skincare.This is the real deal.

Here are a list of the effects of Vitamin A:

l Speeds up cell renewal (natural exfoliation)

l Triggers the production of Collagen and Elastin (makes you look like a young one for longer)

l Regulates oil production (if you're too dry it increases oil output and vice versa)

l Promotes the skin's ability to moisturise itself

l Supports your skin's immunity

l Compacts the stratum corneum (makes your skin reflective and gives you a glow)

l Reduces the frequency of breakouts (It can increase them at first but its a process, this is why you should have a skin assessment with me so I can guide you)

l Reduces the appearance of fine lines (with prolonged use)

Vitamin C:

Vitamin C can be an unstable molecule (it goes off quickly) and is fairly useless unless you're using a high quality product.

Here are a list of the effects of Vitamin C:

l Stimulates Collagen production

l Reduces redness

l Encourages healing

l Is a superior antioxidant (protects from oxidation, which is the process of aging essentially)

l Helps prevent pigmentation

l Evens skin tone.

You can use a serum (a serum is step 2 in your routine, after cleansing and before SPF or night cream) that contains both Vitamins if you go for Environ AVST1 or Skingredients Skin Protein

4. Implement the use of an exfoliating acid.

As you age your skin exfoliates itself at a much slower rate, leading to dull and lacklustre skin. Lack of exfoliation can also lead to congestion and breakouts. Less is more however, don't be tempted to over use an exfoliating acid, or your face will fall off *jokes*....but seriously don't.

You can use acids in leave-on treatments, masks and facial cleansers. Using a facial cleanser a couple of times per week that contains an acid is your best bet. It's not going to melt your face off, and it's a lot easier to just swap out your night cleanser than it is to do a face mask.

If you are dry, pigmented, mature and not too sensitive go for Glycolic Acid, you can find this in Neostrata Glycolic Foaming Face Wash

If you suffer from breakouts, blackheads and any other oily related issue, go for Salicylic Acid. You can find this in IMAGE Clear Cell Wash.

5. Never use a Facial scrub again.

You wouldn't scrub your kidneys if you could reach them, so why would you scrub another organ. Scrub the floors, scrub the pots and leave your poor face alone.

6. Stop buying products for the following reasons

They smell nice

The look nice on the shelf

Someone on instagram told you too.

Everyone's skin is different, it has different needs and issues, you as a person may have underlying conditions, preferences etc. This all affects your choice. Seek out an expert (like me) to guide you to your best skin.

To kick start your year right, book in with myself for a Virtual Skin Assessment. This is done via Zoom or Whatsapp, it takes 30-40 minutes and is your best bet to getting results. Expert advice delivered in easy to understand language, and a routine that's easy to implement.

Grainne is the owner of Bright Skin, an online education and consultation service. Bright Skin offers Online Skin Assessments for clients and educational Webinars for people working with skin and skincare. She is a former teacher with a passion for educating people about skin and skincare and providing fact and science led information to her clients. No BS, no marketing, no sales targets, just honest advice.

Visit her website at www.brightskin.ie to book your virtual skin assessment now.