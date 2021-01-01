KWWSPCA: Happy New Year from Lick Jagger and puppy pals

The KWWSPCA hopes everyone was able to enjoy Christmas, despite all the restrictions, and would like to wish all its supporters and followers a very safe and healthy New Year.

The KWWSPCA Animal Shelter near Athgarvan is still closed to visitors and an appointment is needed if you wish to visit a particular dog. Any dog available for rehoming will be posted on our website. Noah’s Ark, the KWWSPCA’s Charity Shop in Newbridge, will be closed until Monday, January 4.

We cannot take in donations for the shop during this present time, neither at the shop nor at the Shelter, but we hope to be able to do so later in January. We will put posts on our Facebook pages and on our website when we are able to take in donations again.

OUR YOUNGEST RESCUE DOGS — AN UPDATE

Last week, we featured Gunner, our oldest rescue dog of the year. Now we can update you on the youngest rescue dogs of the year who came into our care about three weeks ago as new-born pups. We featured them in our article two weeks ago and thought you would like an update.

The pups are thriving and feeding well. Their eyes are open, and they are very active for their age. They have been named — Lick Jagger, Indiana Bones, Collie Flower, Jane Pawsten and Boba Fetch. Their mother, an old working collie, and the sixth pup were left with their owner, and they too are doing well. The owner is getting advice and help from the KWWSPCA Animal Welfare Officer and has agreed to get all his dogs neutered when the time is right.

Santa brought our pups lots of toys for when they are a little older and new fluffy blankets.

The KWWSPCA would like to thank everyone who has donated towards the care of these little dogs; this is very much appreciated. We understand that a lot of people will be interested in adopting these puppies when they are older, but we cannot take enquiries at the present time.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity (Number CHY 6280) which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees. It runs a very successful charity shop in Newbridge, Noah’s Ark, which provides a large proportion of its annual income.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook