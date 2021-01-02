Cookery: Fun and simple indulgent recipes to whip up for your family

This Gingerbread Salted Caramel Pecan Cheesecake brought to you by Siúcra and foodie influencer Lili Forberg is the perfect dessert for this time of year!

Salty and sweet, this is sure to be a firm favorite with all the family. Not only that, but it’s fun and simple to whip up too.

Gingerbread Salted Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

Ingredients

l 300 g ginger biscuits

l 150 g unsalted butter (room temp)

l 800 g cream cheese

l 150 g icing sugar

l 1 tsp Vanilla extract

l 1/4 cup (60 ml) cream

l 1/2 cup (100g) Siúcra Caster sugar

l 1/4 cup (50g) unsalted butter

l 1/3 (80ml) cup cream

l Sprinkle of salt

l 3/4 cup (140g) pecans

Method

1. Put ginger biscuits and butter in food processor and mix until well combined.

2. Put into a greased cake tin.

3. Put the ingredients of the cheese mixture in a bowl and mix using a hand mixer.

4. Put in fridge.

5. For the glaze, put caster sugar on a medium heat and stir until it becomes a brown liquid consistency. Turn off the heat and add the butter until melted in.

6. Add sprinkle of salt and cream. You can put this back on the heat on low.

7. Add the pecans and mix in. Let cool slightly and pour over cake.

8. Leave in fridge for at least 2 hours. You can also leave some of the caramel sauce for when you are serving the cake.

9. Heat it and pour over full cake or over each slice.

Orange and Cranberry Loaf

This Orange and Cranberry Loaf brought to you by Siúcra and foodie influencer Lili Forberg is too delicious not to share the recipe.

The burst of flavours complement each other so well and the Siúcra Light Golden-Brown Sugar brings it all together with its warm honey colour and its distinctive creamy fudge flavour.

Ingredients:

l 1 cup (200g) Siúcra Light Golden-Brown Sugar

l 1/4 cup (60ml) light olive oil

l 1 egg

l 1 cup (240 ml) Fresh orange juice

l Zest of 1 orange

l 2 cup (240 g) self-raising flour

l 1 tsp Baking powder

l 1.5 cups (160g) frozen raspberries

For the glaze:

l 1 cup (120 g) Siúcra Icing Sugar

l 2 tbsp fresh orange juice

l Orange zest on top

Method

1. Preheat oven to 170°.

2. Whisk brown Sugar, oil, egg, orange juice and orange zest until well combined.

3. Fold in flour and baking powder then add in the frozen cranberries.

4. Pour mixture into a greased and lined bread tin and bake on 170° for approx 55 mins.

5. For the glaze mix sieved icing sugar and orange juice. Mix well until consistency is smooth.

6. Pour on top of (cooled) loaf. Add orange zest on top.