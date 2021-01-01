WIN! A luxury stay at Lawlor's of Naas; a €500 One4All voucher and a visit to Gordon Elliott's Yard

Win a luxury stay at the soon to be opened fabulous new extension at Lawlor’s Hotel of Naas, €500 All for One Voucher & see all the Star’s at Gordon Elliott’s yard

Kick staring 2021 in style in association with Lawlors of Naas. Ahead of the eagerly awaited Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle, Lawlor’s & Naas Racecourse have teamed up to give an amazing prize. The winner and a guest will be one of the first to stay in the newly opened extension at Lawlor’s of Naas Town Centre Hotel, treated to dinner for two and a decedent afternoon tea experience. The lucky winner will also be given a €500 One4All voucher and an exclusive stable yard visit to leading National Hunt trainer Gordon Elliott’s yard which is the home of 2020 Lawlor’s winner, Envoi Allen.

This year, the Grade 1 contest will take place on Sunday, January 10th, and it will be Lawlor’s seventh year running to sponsor the flagship race at Naas Racecourse. Lawlor’s Hotel are due to open their new extension in the second quarter of 2021. This large new extension will introduce a fabulous collection of dining experiences as well as Lawlor’s Ballroom and Conference suite. Naas is getting somewhere new to celebrate, meet, dine and stay. Lawlor’s will also have new workspaces and flexible boardrooms, a great combination with excellent dining options in one place.

Lawlor’s decadent afternoon tea menu is in development for the new Tea Lounge and all day dining Lobby. A new wedding venue and gardens will open later in the year, the ballroom will have a capacity for up to 550. The hotel’s new state of the art conference facilities will have futureproofed Wi-Fi and streaming facilities complimented by a suite of Syndicate rooms to add flexibility to your event.

Naas Racecourse Manager, Eamonn McEvoy commented: "We wanted to kick start 2021 on a positive note after what was a very difficult year. The new facilities at Lawlor’s will be a fantastic asset to the town and surrounding local businesses, we look forward to the opening, COVID-19 permitted of course. A stable visit to Gordon Elliott’s is a once in a fantastic opportunity for a lucky racing fan. Huge thank you to Gordon and Lawlor’s for this wonderful prize. You can enter at naasracecourse.com before January 8th, the lucky winner will be announced on our social channels on January 10th.”

To enter the competition visit https://naasracecourse.com/competition/ before noon on Friday, 8th January. The winner will be announced on Naas Racecourses social media channels on Sunday 10th January. Terms and conditions apply.