Kildare school delivers hampers to the elderly

Transition Year students from Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin recently delivered over 30 gift hampers to the local day care centre for senior citizens in the community.

They organised a staff car wash to raise funds and Bank of Ireland and Comerfords Cakes came on board as sponsors.

On December 14, over 30 hampers were dropped off at the centre.

Each hamper contained a personal Christmas card to each person from the class.

“As a project we decided to focus on linking with the elderly in our local community to show them some additional support after what has been a difficult year with Covid 19,” said the class on social media.