Child changing facility in pipeline for Kildare County Council offices

A bit of good news,” said Cllr Ide Cussen when she heard that Kildare County Council (KCC)is to put in a ‘Changing Places’ facility at council headquarters at Aras Chill Dara.

She had asked for the facility so that parents could change children.

The facility will be installed as part of the refurbishment programme for Aras Chill Dara for 2021 and will be done in the first quarter of the year. Cllr Bill Clear welcomed the move saying he knew parents who had to change children on the floor of toilets.