Kildare County Council to step in to fix problem water systems in seven estates

It will cost Kildare County Council around €305,000 to renovate/upgrade the wastewater treatment plants in seven problematic housing estates in county Kildare, county councillors have been told, following a proposal by Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer for the council to meet Irish Water.

On December 21, officials told councillors that the seven small estates, when granted planning permission, were not intended to be taken in charge by the Council, but were to be maintained by management companies.

They (requested funding in brackets) are Moorhill Wood, Brannockstown (€54304); Mountrice Mill, Monasterevin(€54304); Red Hills Park, Ellistown (€17,763); Kilmurray Brook, Johnstownbridge (€54,310); The Close, Tiermoghan €40,463); Ballagh Wood, Donadea (€52,950) and The Village, Moone (€30,370).

But, said the council, the management companies can’t raise sufficient management fees to put in place a sinking fund to maintain the estate and WWTP.”

Due to the WWTPs not being maintained there are potential environmental issues, it said.