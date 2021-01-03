Man dies after fatal assault in Allenwood, Co Kildare, on Sunday morning

A man in his late 20s has died after a fatal assault in Allenwood in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, January 3.

Gardaí at Naas Garda Station are currently investigating all the circumstances of the assault and associated incidents.

According to a garda statement, at approximately 0.45am, gardai from Robertsown responded to a call of a public order incident at Allenwood South. A silver Audi car was reported to have been involved in a collision with a Red Renault Traffic van. On arrival at the scene no complaint was forthcoming to gardaí; two vehicles have been detained pending forensic examinations.

At 3.49am Gardaí received a further call of another public order incident/assault at Allenwood South. On arrival at the scene gardai discovered an unconscious man lying on the public road being administered CPR. Medical assistance was sought, and the man was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital.

The man, in his late 20s, was pronounced dead in Naas General Hospital.

Gardaí are making the following appeals for information:

* Information on the movement of the Silver Audi A4, registration 09CN6292, on the evening of Saturday January 2, until 0.45 am on Sunday, January 3.

* Information in relation to the incident between the Silver Audi A4 and the Red Renault Traffic van in the Allenwood area

* Information in relation to any incidents which occurred in the Allenwood South area between 12am and 4.30am, including the fatal assault on the male at Allenwood South.

Any person with any information on these incidents is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Naas Garda Station 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.