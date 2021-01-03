Brian Coyne appeal: Missing Kildare man seen on CCTV

A 24-year-old Kildare man, Brian Coyne, who has been missing from his home in Kilcock since last Sunday, was last seen on CCTV at Meath Bridge in the town.

Gardaí this evening issued a CCTV still of Mr Coyne recorded at Meath Bridge at 6.09pm on the evening of Sunday, December 27, as they renewed their appeal for assistance in the hunt for the missing man.

They also renewed their appeal to local farmers in the Kilcock area to check any outhouses or large fields on their properties. Searches for Mr Coyne have been ongoing in the area over the last week.

Missing Kilcock man Brian Coyne

Brian Coyne is described as being 5' 11", with a slim build. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a grey, Superdry jacket, grey and wine hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and blue and white trainers. He was also wearing a grey and navy knitted hat with a red stripe.

Gardaí and the Coyne family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may recognise Mr Coyne from the CCTV still or who was in the area of Meath Bridge, Kilcock between 5.45pm and 6.30pm on Sunday, 27th December 2020 is asked to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.