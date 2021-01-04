Little Lily is one of first Kildare babies born in 2021

One of the first babies born in Ireland in 2021 was delivered at Portlaoise hospital.

Baby girl Lily Bernadette Snell came into the world at the Laois hospital's maternity unit four minutes past midnight on January 1 to the delight of Maggie Keatley and partner Frank Snell from Kildare.

Staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and the Dublin Midland Regional Hospital Group congratulated and extended best wishes to Maggie and Frank.

Maggie praised and thanked all at the hospital.

"I honestly must say only for the staff been so great and positive. I would have found it difficult. The main midwives to deal with me were Carmel and Sinead.

"When Lily was born the whole team of midwives gave us a little gift a teddy, little outfit and a happy birthday card with all the information on it.

"From midwives to cleaner to kitchen staff I must say Portlaoise has a high standard in looking after everyone mothers, children and partners. I am truly blessed to have the hospital only a half-hour away," Maggie said.