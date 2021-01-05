LATEST: 323 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today; 17 deaths reported nationally

Some 323 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Kildare today, out of a nationwide total of 5,325. That is the third highest county tally today, after Dublin and Cork.

An additional 17 deaths from the virus have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, 16 of which occurred in January.

Of the cases notified today, 2,550 are men / 2,769 are women; 63% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 36 years old. There have been 1,931 cases reported today in Dublin, 767 in Cork, 323 in Kildare, 322 in Limerick, 238 in Donegal and the remaining 1,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 840 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are now experiencing a considerable surge in cases and hospitalisations. We can turn this around quickly if we stick to the measures we know worked last spring.

“We have seen some early progress in that the average number of contacts per case has been dropping in recent days – but we need to continue this effort to limit as much as we can our contact with other people in the days and weeks ahead.

“If we all stay home and keep to the public health advice, we can bring Covid-19 back under control - which ultimately will protect our essential services such as Health and Education and most importantly save lives."