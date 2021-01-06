Covid-19 frontline staff vaccination to start this week at Naas Hospital

Covid-19 vaccination gets underway this week in Kildare, Laois and Offaly hospitals as the campaign ramps up to protect frontline workers from infection during the rampant third wave.

The HSE's Dublin Midland Hospital Group oversees the running of hospitals in Portlaoise, Naas, Tullamore as well as St James's Tallaght and the Coomb hospitals in Dublin.

It outlined the progress and plans for the roll-out of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

"The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group is very pleased to see the continued roll-out of this vaccine in our hospitals following the first vaccine in St James's Hospital. We have been extensively planning with Hospitals and their vaccination teams to coordinate the supply of the available vaccine and ensure all frontline staff within the Hospital Group can be vaccinated in a timely way.

"Today, Wednesday, January 6, the vaccine programme will be launched in the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore and the Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital.

"The Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and Naas General Hospital are planning for the delivery on Thursday and Friday this week. The Group is also working with Community Health Organisation partners to include prioritised community health frontline workers as part of the vaccination roll-out,” said a spokesperson.