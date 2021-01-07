5km Snow picture call! We want to see your photos of a snowy Kildare today

The gates of Moore Abbey, Monasterevin, covered in snow this morning

Kildare woke up to a blanket of snow this morning, Thursday, January 7.

We want to feature your lovely photos as you enjoy the snow scenes across the county, while adhering to your 5km from home Covid-19 restrictions.

Send them to us at editor@leinsterleader.ie for publication in the Leinster Leader/KildareNow, or DM us on Facebook. Include your location and names of people in photos. 