BREAKING: Kildare's first nursing home resident gets Covid-19 vaccine today

The first Covid-19 vaccines to be administered in a Kildare nursing home were given today, and Curragh Lawns resident Philomena Creaton was the first in the county to receive her jab from nurse Betty Bergin.

Her fellow resident Ray McCrosson was the second person in the nursing home to receive the vaccine, which was administered by HSE vaccination team member Deirdre Lane.

Resident Ray McCrosson and vaccinator Deirdre Lane

Plans are in place for the HSE to deliver the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to all HIQA-registered long term care facilities for older people over the next three weeks. The programme has commenced a week earlier than originally scheduled.

Miriam McDonnell was the first nursing home staff member to be vaccinated. She welcomed the vaccination team into Curragh Lawns Nursing Home as she saw this day as a turning point in the fight against Covid-19.

Prior to receiving the vaccination, staff and residents were given HSE vaccine information leaflet, along with a more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet. After being vaccinated, each staff member is given a vaccine record card, showing the name and batch of the vaccine they have received.

Staff at Curragh Lawns greet the arrival of the HSE vaccination team

Ann O’Shea, Chief Officer, said: “The Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has brought hope to the people of Ireland."

Margaret McQuillian, Head of Health & Wellbeing stated “I would like to commend the team who have worked so hard to begin the delivery of this vaccination programme. The vaccines will be delivered in stages so it will take time to vaccinate the population. This means we are all still at risk from Covid-19. It is absolutely critical that we all continue to be careful about our individual actions to stop the spread of Covid-19. For example, social distancing, wearing a face covering and regular hand washing, along with keeping our contacts low and seeking immediate testing if we have Covid-19 symptoms.”

Miriam McDonnell of Curragh Lawns and vaccinator Sheelagh O'Connor. Pictures by Tommy Clancy Photography