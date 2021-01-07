LATEST: 250 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Some 250 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today, out of a national total of 6,521. There have been 1,654 cases of the virus diagnosed in Kildare in the last fortnight.

Ten additional deaths relating to Covid-19 have been confirmed today.

Of the cases notified today, 3,070 are men / 3,432 are women; 62% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37 years old.

Some 2,174 cases are in Dublin, 571 in Cork, 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford and the remaining 2,737 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,043 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 96 are in ICU. 99 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.