Know Your Rights: Rental protections during the pandemic

I’ve had to close my business to the public during the latest Covid-19 restrictions. Can I get any support?

There are a number of supports for business during Covid-19 restrictions. Under the new Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), there is a cash payment for qualifying businesses.

Sole traders, partnerships and companies can apply for the CRSS. You must have a valid tax clearance certificate and have met your VAT obligations.

Generally, this scheme applies when Level 3 or higher restrictions are in place in line with the Plan for Living with Covid-19.

To qualify, your business premises must be either closed to customers or substantially restricted in operating due to Covid-19 restrictions. You must intend to reopen once Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted and your turnover for the restricted period must be disrupted by 75% compared to 2019 levels.

To apply, you make a claim to Revenue under the CRSS for a cash payment known as an Advance Credit for Trading Expenses (ACTE).

This ACTE payment is equal to 10% of your average weekly turnover in 2019 up to €20,000 and 5% thereafter, with a maximum weekly payment of €5,000. If your business was set up between 26 December 2019 and 12 October 2020, the claim will be based on your actual weekly average turnover.

There is a two-step process to make your claim:

l You must register for the CRSS through Revenue’s Online Service (ROS).

l You must complete a CRSS claim for a claim period/s within eight weeks of the date the claim period starts (that is the date the restrictions start).

The claim period is the period during which the qualifying Covid-19 restrictions are in place.

The current maximum claim period runs from October 13, 2020, (the date the scheme was announced) to December 1, 2020. The date you can start your claim from depends on the level of restrictions that were in place in your location during October 2020.

You can get more help from Revenue’s National Employer Helpdesk through the myEnquiries system or by calling the National Employer helpline Tel: 01 738 3638 (Monday to Friday, from 9.00am to 5.00pm).

