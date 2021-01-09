Kildare Property Watch: Historic Leixlip property exceeds expectations in private sale

Coonan Property recently recorded a sale of property by private treaty for a sum well in excess of its asking price of €825,000.

Hillford House in Leixlip, which is a period style residence measuring over 3,300 sq ft on mature and private grounds of circa one acre, represents an excellent opportunity for development and/or renovation.

Will Coonan commented after the sale that “This extremely successful sale reinforces the demand for investment opportunities in the Greater Dublin Area and we were delighted to be involved in a sale of such a historic property”.

For further information please contact Coonan Property on 01 6286128 or willc@coonan.com.