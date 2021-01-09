Kildare Property Watch: Four-bed detached home in Maynooth for €525,000

A four-bedroom detached family property, ideally located just off the Celbridge Road and only a stone’s throw from the Straffan Road junction in Maynooth, is on the market with Coonan Property.

The property is presented in turn-key condition and is a short stroll from the university town of Maynooth and train station.

The interior offers flexible and very spacious accommodation with many attractive features including private front and rear garden along with a gated front entrance.

The accommodation, in brief, consists of a spacious central entrance hall with access into all rooms including a large living room, study/bedroom one, ground floor main bathroom, bedroom two, lounge/sitting room, kitchen/dining room and utility room.

Upstairs there are two additional bedrooms, both of generous proportions which come with ensuite bathrooms and are finished with custom built wardrobe/storage space.

Parking is not an issue as there is ample space for 4 – 5 cars on the pebble driveway.

To the rear of the house, the garden is bordered with mature plants and trees providing a peaceful setting to enjoy this sun drenched south facing lawn.

Extending to approximately 1,900 sq ft, detached properties in such sought after locations like this usually come at a premium in Maynooth but this one certainly offers fair value at €525,000.

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 01 628 6128 or email mickw@coonan.com.