LATEST: 71 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

There have been 71 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Kildare today, out of a total of 4,824 nationwide. Nine additional deaths from the virus have also been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

There have been 1,947 cases of Covid-19 in Kildare over the last fortnight.

Of the cases notified nationally today, 2,304 are men / 2,528 are women; 61% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old. Some 1,049 cases are in Dublin, 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth and the remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,293 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.