Sunday's Naas Racecourse meeting cancelled due to weather conditions
Rescheduled
Naas Racecourse, file photo
This Sunday's planned meeting at Naas Racecourse has been cancelled due to weather conditions.
According to racecourse management, the track is unfit for racing due to frost. The Lawlors of Naas Grade 1 meeting will now be transferred to Wednesday, January 13. Racing will be held behind closed doors, in line with current restrictions due to Covid-19.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on