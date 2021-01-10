Cookery: The perfect dinner and drinks combo for lockdown weekends

Siúcra have teamed up with Gastro Gays once again to create the perfect weekend dinner and drinks combo to indulge during lockdown.

Glazed Hoisin Duck Baos are the perfect harmony of sweet, salt and spice.

This recipe bears similar flavours to the duck pancakes dish we all know and love from your favourite takeaway.

Pair this delicious dish with a wonderful aperitif, the Old-Fashioned Cocktail.

Traditionally made using Rye Whiskey or Bourbon, you can substitute for your favourite Irish whiskey or Scotch, but the key here is to add a little sweetness, a little bitterness and a little citrus.

A fitting sip for the upcoming festive season!

Glazed Hoisin Duck Bao

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

• 4 Pre-cooked Confit duck legs

• 12 Bao

• 1 Cucumber, peeled in long lengths

• Pomegranate seeds

• Fresh Chives

For the glaze

Sometimes the likes of peanut butter or tahini are used to make more of a creamy, luxurious sauce or dressing, but since this is a glaze we’re going to leave that out and just reduce this down to a thick consistency to luxuriously coat the slow-cooked duck.

• 1/2 tbsp Chinese Five Spice

• 50ml Soy

• 2 tbsp Vinegar

• 1/2 tbsp Hot Sauce (like Sriracha)

• 1 tbsp Sesame Oil

• 1 tbsp Nam Pla (fish sauce, *optional)

• 100g Siúcra Soft Dark Brown Sugar

• 1 tsp Garlic powder

• 2 tsp Black pepper

METHOD

1. Roast the confit duck legs in a hot oven (per packet instructions) for about 25-30 minutes until crispy-skinned, tender, pull-apart meat and the fat has rendered. Remove the legs and allow to cool slightly until you can handle, then take the meat and skin from the bones.

2. Make the glaze by adding all the ingredients to a saucepan and bringing to the boil, then reduce until you have about 4-5 tbsp of a glossy, dark thin caramel consistency.

3. Whilst warm, pour the glaze over the duck and coat each piece.

4. Steam your bao per packet instructions (either in the microwave or in a bamboo steamer) as you prepare the cucumber, pomegranate and chive garnish.

5. When the bao are still warm and fluffy, assemble and enjoy warm.

Old Fashioned Cocktail

Serves 1

Ingredients

• 50ml Bourbon or Whiskey (Rye is traditional, but a whiskey of your choice)

• 3 dashes Angostura Bitters

• 1 small Siúcra sugar cube

• 15ml simple Syrup (Siúcra Caster Sugar & water)

• Orange or lemon twist

method

1. To make simple syrup just combine equal parts sugar and filtered water in a saucepan, bringing it to the boil until the liquid goes crystal clear. Allow to cool a little before decanting into a sterilised jar. Keep in the fridge.

2. For the Old Fashioned, begin by placing a small sugar cube in an old fashioned/rocks glass and pour in three shakes of Angostura Bitters alongside 1 tsp of simple syrup. With the top of a bar spoon, muddle and stir the sugar until it’s dissolved.

3. Add ice cubes to the glass, then the bourbon or whiskey and stir using the bar spoon about 15-20 times to chill the cocktail down.

4. Garnish with an orange peel, spritzing the oils over the cocktail and rubbing the rim of the glass before garnishing.